Thomasville wins fourth award for West Jackson streetscape project

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville has won another award for their work on the West Jackson Streetscape Project.
In 2014, more than 120 community leaders and residents came together for a three-day intensive workshop. Out of that, they formed the creative district vision plan.
Part of the plan included the West Jackson Streetscape.
In November 2019, the West Jackson Streetscape was finally completed after years of community-wide effort.
“Using a combination of surveys, round-table discussions, stake-holder and business owner workshops, discovery walks and public presentations that included more that 200 participants,” said April Norton, director of economic and community development.
Norton said during these discussions, multiple goals were created to make the area what it is today.
All while still offering a friendly environment and a gateway into Downtown Thomasville.
“A walkable and connected community, developing a business-entrepreneur, friendly environment, activating spaces and preserving the historic and creative themed identity of the district. The design provided new pedestrian crossing, new level sidewalks, street trees, and underground utilities,” said Norton.
Now given their fourth award, this time from the Georgia Chapter of American Public Works Association, Norton said all of this hard work proves how much public input matters for certain city improvements, making the City of Thomasville a model for successful projects like this.
“The level of civic engagement and collaboration we as a city have taken has proven to be the framework for how any city, and, of course, the city of Thomasville approaches community projects," Norton said.
