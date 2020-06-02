SRTC tutors adjust to new normal during virtual lessons

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Tutoring at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) has transitioned totally online.
Tutors at the college made major adjustments since moving everything online.
They said technology is extremely helpful in making lessons as simple as possible.
“With the features they have on here, with the screen sharing ability and whatnot, you can still lead someone, holding them by the hand with this technology. When we’re talking to them, it’s that same one-on-one experience,” Jay Sizemore, tutor at the SRTC Moultrie campus.
Whiteboards and screen sharing are just two of the features tutors Sizemore and fellow tutor Hannah Vanlandingham use in each virtual lesson.
“Students are still able to send us papers if they need them checked, or if they had a quick question, they could email us. We were still able to provide that help for them," said Vanlandingham, tutor at the Thomasville campus.
They're continuing to make it work, even though communication and blending home and work life may have been challenging at first.
Sizemore said some students were hesitant to start this in the beginning.
“There’s going to be some limitation with doing it over the internet, but the live video and audio feed, I think that gives them a lot of confidence so they can have that real time interaction with us,” said Sizemore.
Vanlandingham and Sizemore both agree patience is one of the lessons they've learned since going virtual.
“Being able to go with the flow, because it was a big change going from purely seeing people face to face," said Vanlandingham.
“Patience and communication. Making it to where we can all collaborate at the same time,” Sizemore said.
Not letting the COVID-19 pandemic hold them back from teaching their students.
“Just doing our part the best that we can to adjust to the situation and still provide that care and attention to the students,” Vanlandingham said.
Both tutors said the changes helped them become more flexible, and prepared if a life-changing event, like this pandemic, should ever happen again.
