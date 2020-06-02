Rain chances rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meandering over the Bay of Campeche T.D. Three became Tropical Storm Cristobal Tuesday afternoon. Cristobal, the third tropical storm of this very young season, will drift in that area for several days before turning north into the central Gulf later in the week. Forecast models are tracking the storm toward the Gulf coast in an zone from Texas to Alabama this weekend. Too many uncertainties for an exact track. We’ll keep you updated on the potential track.