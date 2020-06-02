My Senior: Lance Martinez

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the day comes from Tift County.
His love for the game of Soccer started at the age of 5 and has grown since then.
Every year, Lance Martinez has made it his goal to become a better player then he was the day before.
Once he got the opportunity to play for the Varsity Blue Devils his Freshman year, he knew he had a chance at continuing his Soccer career in college.
As Lance finds the right college to further his career, he has a message for all those players hoping to make it to the next level.
“You really do progress even though you may not know it," said Lance. "You’ll soon look back and see how much better of a player you’ve become with the coaching and with your teammates. How much they can make you become a better player, even though you don’t realize it at the time.”
Hopefully we can keep Lance in the state of Georgia, but we wish him well wherever he goes.
