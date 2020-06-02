Lowndes Co. tax commissioner records review head to D.A., Kemp’s office

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After being reviewed by an accounting firm, the review of an investigation into the Lowndes County tax commissioner will be forwarded to both the district attorney and Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, according to a release from the county.
BACKGROUND:
Tax Commissioner Rodney Cain is under investigation for allegedly waiving millions in penalties.
On May 15, the county forwarded copies of reports on penalties and interest from Cain’s office to Tillman & Tillman, an accounting firm. The records were for interest and penalties removed since August 5, 2019. On that date, County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter notified Cain he did not have the written authority from the county to forgive penalties.
On Monday, the firm notified the county that their review “indicates both penalties and interest have been removed from accounts since August 5, 2019.”
“Further, the review included removing any adjustments made due to postmarks and/or taxes due on dates other than the November 15, real property date,” county officials said in the release.
Slaughter said the review does not include the exact amount but only that the activity has occurred, and that a fraud audit will be required to find the exact amount.
County officials said the review will be forwarded to the district attorney and Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
“Lowndes County has a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of our community that begins and ends with accountability. Citizens deserve confirmation of trust as it relates to public office,” Slaughter said. “The county has followed proper procedures for verifying the forgiveness of penalties and interest. It will be up to state authorities to decide where the matter goes from here.”
The press release did not state what district attorney’s office the review will be sent to, but District Attorney Brad Shealey is over Lowndes County.
