Georgia Power customers to see credit on June bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are a Georgia Power customer, this month you could see some big savings.
The company said each customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours will receive a credit on their June bill.
This reflects the partnership with the Public Service Commission, as part Georgia Powers’ 2018 financial results, which is the total payout of the company from that year.
The amount each customer receives will be based on their usage.
Spokesperson Craig Bell hopes this will bring families some financial relief.
“We want to make sure, you know, that the customers know, we understand that times are tough and we are doing everything we can to make sure we take some of that pressure off and that is going to be reflected very soon. It is a good thing for our customers and we are happy to pass on some savings,” said Bell.
In addition to the credit, the commission approved Georgia Powers’ plan to reduce fuel rates by as much as 17 percent.
