Deerfield-Windsor team claims third place in world competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor Lower School Balsa Limbo team recently received a worldwide award.
The team has been working since September 2019 to solve this year’s Odyssey of the Mind problem. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Final competition was held virtually.
During the awards ceremony on May 30, the team took third place in the world.
Team members were Blaine Ellion, Brooklyn Ivy, Crance Castle, Macy Hatcher, Caughey Culpepper, Bennett Barrow and Zachary Martin. They were coached by Dr. Kathy Meskell and Nancy Martin.
