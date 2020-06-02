Colquitt Co. Food Bank receives an anonymous grant

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Food Bank recently received an $8,000 grant to help provide food for people in need.
Dr. Laura Keith, executive director of the food bank, said this donation comes at a very crucial time.
She said the coronavirus pandemic led them to support more families than they’re equipped for.
She said comparing the first week in April 2019 to the first week of April 2020, the orders more than doubled.
Keith said the money comes from a large corporation that wants to remain anonymous.
She said this grant will allow them to keep serving people in the capacity they’re used to.
“When we got the call that this grant was a possibility, first off that is a huge amount of money for us, that’s a huge part of our budget. And it’s just been an amazing thing, we can make that money go a long way,” said Keith.
The food bank is a volunteer-run organization.
Keith encourages anyone who can, to donate and help support the community.
