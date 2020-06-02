Chase Elliott prepares for ‘Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WALB) - The next stop for NASCAR is the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Where Georgia native Chase Elliot is looking to redeem himself after a rough couple of years on the track.
Elliott heads to Atlanta after capturing his first win of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway.
He's hopeful that they'll be able to continue performing at this high level this weekend.
“You know, anytime you go onto your home track, you want to do good. I still have that drive to want to do that. We had one good run there in ’17 and since then, it’s been really bad. So, I hope this weekend goes better and we can try to be a contender. And I think we can do that. We just have to get back on track,” said Elliott.
He said it’s still early in the season and their goal is to be a top contender every week.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the race will take place without spectators in attendance.
The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event health screening, social distancing on-site, and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event.
The race is set for Sunday at 3 p.m.
