Big food giveaway set for Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie Lions Clubs members, with friends and family volunteers, will distribute 1,920 boxes of fresh produce at Memorial Baptist Church, 1809 Sylvester Highway, on Friday, starting at noon.
This hunger and disaster relief project is to aid the community during this COVID-19 pandemic. Educational literature about diabetes awareness and prevention will be made available to each family receiving a free 20-pound box of produce.
Moultrie Lions Club, through Lions Clubs of Georgia, has partnered with Collins Brothers Produce of Forest Park in this USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Boxes contain carrots, Idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, green cabbage, lettuce, lemons, yellow squash, apples, and oranges. There will be no dairy or meat products at this time.
One truck filled with fresh produce boxes is coming to Moultrie on Friday, with a second truckload to be delivered to Hahira on Saturday. Other distribution sites are being planned for Cordele, Centerville and Valdosta.
People are to remain inside their vehicles at the distribution site while volunteers load one box per vehicle into the trunks or back seats. Volunteers will use masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
District Gov. Brenda Arnold of the Moultrie Lions Club said the Moultrie event is truly a community effort involving Memorial Baptist Church, Stone’s Home Center, Sunbelt Ag Expo, educators from Williams Middle School, the school-based Lions sponsored LEO Club, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and friends and family of the Lions Club members.
Arnold said the response to volunteer has been great and that “kindness matters” is one Lions’ slogan worth repeating.
For more information or to get involved with the Lions Clubs, call (229) 921-2793 or email here.
