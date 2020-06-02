Baker Co. students prep for Summer workouts

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County students will soon be allowed to get ready for fall sports.
Baker County K through 12 Principal, Boyd Williamson, says Georgia High School Association gave them the okay to begin voluntary summer workouts, and these will only be conditioning workouts.
“They are limiting to groups of twenty and they have to be the same groups all summer. We can’t use the locker rooms. We can’t provide water. We can’t bus them. There is a whole lot of restrictions that we have to follow,” says Williamson.
Williamson says the school came up with a plan which will follow all the guidelines GHSA sent.
He says it's important kids are able to be part of their sports this summer.
“Normalcy is very important because their home life may not be the best in the world and when they come up to school, they have a stable solid foundation and they can depend on every day. Also, mommas are probably tired of having their kids at home after two months of being at home, ready to get them back into school. Ready to get them back to work,” says Williamson.
Williamson says workouts begin June 8th.
