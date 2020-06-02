Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

Patients at the hospital for a procedure, like a surgery or endoscopy procedure, may have one visitor accompany them and wait in a waiting room during the procedure. This visitor will be given an armband. Patients admitted to the hospital may have one visitor at a time in the hospital. This visitor will also be issued an armband. A new visitor for the same patient will not be issued an armband until someone turns in their armband. No more than three arm bands per 24 hour period will be issued for one patient, except in end-of-life situations or where one visitor is required to assist with communication or special care needs. Patients at the emergency department or urgent care may have one designated visitor at bedside as appropriate. No visitors will be allowed to wait in waiting areas. Patients that are suspected or confirmed to be COVID-19 positive will not be allowed to have visitors.