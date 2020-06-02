Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold has reported an additional COVID-19 death in its weekly report on Tuesday.
Below is the cumulative testing data from all Archbold facilities since testing began on March 11:
- Total Positive Results – 511
- Total Negative Results – 2,621
- Total Hospital Admissions – 246
- Total Deaths – 52
Below is testing data from the past seven days:
- New positive results – 18
- New negative results – 310
- New hospital admissions – 4
- New deaths – 1
A new visitor policy was put in place for the hospital system Tuesday.
Here is what the policy is:
Patients at the hospital for a procedure, like a surgery or endoscopy procedure, may have one visitor accompany them and wait in a waiting room during the procedure. This visitor will be given an armband. Patients admitted to the hospital may have one visitor at a time in the hospital. This visitor will also be issued an armband. A new visitor for the same patient will not be issued an armband until someone turns in their armband. No more than three arm bands per 24 hour period will be issued for one patient, except in end-of-life situations or where one visitor is required to assist with communication or special care needs. Patients at the emergency department or urgent care may have one designated visitor at bedside as appropriate. No visitors will be allowed to wait in waiting areas. Patients that are suspected or confirmed to be COVID-19 positive will not be allowed to have visitors.
Archbold said the following policies are still in effect:
- No visitors will be allowed for patients on isolation or that have been restricted from having visitation for medical reasons.
- No visitors will be allowed at our long-term care facilities.
- No visitors will be allowed at outpatient clinics, including primary care clinics.
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors at a time.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.