Adel group gathers to protest racial inequality

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - What started as a small get together in Adel Tuesday morning, turned into a gathering of about 50 people, with the support of
“What you see here today is a sign of positivity that people care. We realize what’s going on in other parts of the country, everybody here realizes we don’t want that to happen in Adel,” said Buddy Duke, Adel’s mayor.
The group began to gather at the corner of Piggly Wiggly on 4th street at 9 a.m.
The organizer Brea Yawn, born and raised in Adel, and decided that this peaceful protest was needed for justice and equality.
“We are trying to shake it out here, we are trying to show them that we do need change. We are small, we are going to keep it peaceful but we need something to happen,” said Yawn.
Some people passing by honked in support and some even joined in.
“I had one girl say, she can’t stay but she gave everyone hugs. We all started crying, it’s so strong to have people try to change with you, try to make a change with you. it’s really nice to see your community come together a lot, I really appreciate it," said Yawn.
The organizer may arrange to do this again but it will be planned with the city to assure everyone’s safety.
The unity march, as Duke called it, came to an end in City Hall, where the group and organizers held a moment of silence with a prayer, lead by a preacher.
