VSU’s Clay Guillozet wins Commissioner’s Trophy

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Valdosta State University (VSU) men’s basketball standout just accomplished something only eight different Blazers before him have.
The Commissioner’s Trophy is the highest honor the Gulf South Conference (GSC) awards.
It's one of the most prestigious individual honors in Division Two.
VSU’s Clay Guillozet is just the fourth men’s basketball player in the GSC to win this.
“It’s very surreal. It just means a lot. All the work I put in, you know, since I was a young kid growing up in middle school then in high school and just all the work I put in the last three years at VSU just means a lot to be able to win an award and kind of have that pay off at the end of the road," said Guillozet.
“It’s a tremendous source of pride. Clay is a tremendous representative of everything that’s good about college athletics. He is the epitome of a student-athlete,” said VSU Athletic Director Herb Reinhard.
The Commissioner’s Trophy focuses on academics, athletics and community involvement.
In Guillozet’s final season, he became the 27th player in school history to score 1,000 career points.
He was also named the GSC Player of the Year.
“Being involved in the community, staying on top of my academics, obviously staying right athletically, it just means a lot to me that I was able to make that impact in all three facets," said Guillozet.
Guillozet said though his senior season got cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he says his collegiate career still ended on a high note.
“I’m glad I pushed so hard in the classroom, I’m glad I pushed so hard on the court and in the weight room and everything," said Guillozet. "It just shows when you put hard work in, good things come from it. Whether I won the award or not, I was satisfied, I was happy with what I did, and being able to win the award, is the cherry on top.”
Guillozet is looking to continue his basketball career.
He said he’s planning to play professional basketball overseas in Europe.
