Victim in critical condition following Sunday Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Officers said they were called to the 1900 block of Baytree Place around 2 a.m. for a shooting.
VPD, the Remerton Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, all responded to the scene, a press release from VPD stated.
When they arrived, Valdosta police said they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
After speaking with witnesses, officers determined the shooting happened in the 1300 block of McArthur Drive, the press release states.
Investigators said it appears the victim was the passenger in a vehicle that was headed down Baytree Place when it came upon the intersection of McArthur Drive. Once at the intersection, police said another vehicle pulled up beside the one the victim was in and someone fired shots, hitting the victim.
The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment but was later airlifted to a hospital in Florida and was listed in critical condition, according to VPD.
The Valdosta Police Department is handling the investigation.
Police have not released any information about a suspect(s) at this time.
As detectives are actively investigating this case, anyone with any information is urged to call the VPD Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or call the tip line at (229) 293-3091.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.