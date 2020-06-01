Tifton City Council takes a look at 2021 budget

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Despite less revenue, the Tifton City Council said it will not have to increase the millage rate while proposing a fiscal year budget for 2020 that’s roughly the same amount as this year.
On Monday, the Tifton City Council held a public hearing at its workshop to get input from residents on the proposed budget.
The proposal is $44 million, roughly the same budget as the 2020 fiscal year.
The council is increasing the public safety budget to make sure the police and fire departments have the necessary training and equipment.
The council did ask all departments to trim as much as possible for the coming months.
Council members said that so far, sales tax revenues are relatively close to last year’s totals, but the hotel, motel tax revenues to Tifton are down by 70 percent.
The council is hoping that will come back as people start to travel more.
The Tifton City Council is expected to vote on the budget on June 15.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.