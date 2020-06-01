Tift Co. murder conviction upheld

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday upholding the murder conviction of Timmy Leroy Thompson.
In December 2016, a Tift County jury found Thompson guilty of felony murder in connection with the death of his wife, Peggy Thompson, but the jury failed to reach a verdict on either of the remaining counts, according to the court.
Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Thompson contended at the Supreme Court that the trial court erred by allowing improper testimony regarding other alleged acts of violence committed by Thompson against other family members to be admitted at trial, and by not applying the rule of sequestration to these other-acts, according to the court.
Peggy Thompson died in October 2014 from being beaten to death and strangulation.
In March 2015, Thompson was indicted by a Tift County grand jury for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a blunt object and by strangulation.
Thompson filed a motion for a new trial in December 2016, and the trial court denied Thompson’s motion in May 2019. Thompson then filed a timely notice of appeal, and the case was docketed to this Court’s term beginning in December 2019.
