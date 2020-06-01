Steiner: Phoebe sees fewest COVID-19 patients since March

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top official said Monday’s numbers show the lowest total number of COVID-19 patients since March.
As of Monday, here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the hospital system:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 43
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 374
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 98
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“Today, the total number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals is at its lowest point since March 12. That is an extremely positive sign, and it’s proof that what people in our community are doing to protect each other and minimize the spread of the virus is working," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “As more businesses increase their operations and as people have more face-to-face interactions, we thank everyone for being smart and cautious.
Said Steiner: “We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Georgia National Guard. The last troops deployed to support our COVID-19 response finished their mission at Phoebe overnight. The Guard arrived here on March 27, and since then dozens of men and women who volunteered to serve our country provided invaluable service to the Phoebe Family, our patients and our community."
"They cared for COVID-19 patients during the peak of our battle with the illness. They helped us take in, manage and distribute supplies. They manned hospital entrances and conducted countless temperature screenings on employees and visitors. They collected and input data to make sure every hour of every day, we had a solid grasp on trends and had easy access to the information needed to make vital decisions.”
"We are lucky to have these men and women serving our state, and I am grateful to Gov. Kemp, Maj. Gen. Carden, the entire leadership teams with the Army and Air National Guards, and all the soldiers and airmen who served here for what they did for Phoebe and for southwest Georgia.”
