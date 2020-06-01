Southern Regional Tech adult education program awarded $10K grant

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Regional Tech recently received a grant for its adult education program.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the college with $10,000.
This is the first time they’re received the grant, which will helps with scholarships for GED testing and tutoring.
Melissa Burtle, director of adult education, said this grant will go towards each student in the program.
“The test costs our students $160, so when you’re unemployed and trying to put food on the table, $160 can be a lot of money. GED classes are free for students at Southern Regional, so the only cost that students will incur is the actual cost of the test, and so this scholarship eliminates the financial barrier for the students, ” said Burtle.
Burtle said in the program, the teachers meet students where they are, working with them in many areas, including soft skills and preparing them for the workforce.
Burtle said the support they received from this grant is important in each students success.
“The support we received is vital to our students’ success. We know that they’re either going to enter college or get a better job or improve their lives as a result of that GED diploma. Everything is free, so all they have to do is put time in, and then they can improve their lives," Burtle said.
Burtle said nothing makes them prouder than watching their students walk across the stage.
