Peaceful protest held on Broadway in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A large group of citizens gathered at 1 p.m. for a peaceful protest in downtown Columbus on Sunday afternoon, May 31.
The crowd gathered at the River Center and are marching downtown along Broadway. The route will end at the River Center.
This local protest comes after many events have already been held throughout the country in honor of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody.
Protesters chanted, “I can’t breathe,” the same words Floyd was heard saying on video as a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck.
City officials and police are assisting the protest. Mayor Skip Henderson, Chief of Police Ricky Boren and Mark Jones, who is running for District Attorney, made an appearance.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.