My Senior: Thomas Roberts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the day comes from Worth County.
Another Ram finds their way onto our Senior of the Day.
This time, it’s Thomas Roberts.
Like most athletes, Thomas felt the game was a big part of his life.
And for him, the game started as soon as he could kick the soccer ball.
In that time, Thomas and the Rams have made a run for the state title.
But after Freshman year, they were looking for another crack at the championship.
Although his final season was cut short and Thomas will be heading into his career, he will always be thankful of the life lessons the game taught him.
“The game has meant a lot to me," said Thomas. "It’s taught me teamwork, it taught me to put in effort to go far in life. You know, it’s just sad the way it ended.”
Thomas is thankful for his teammates and all his coaches.
