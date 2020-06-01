Mostly dry until rain later this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lots of clouds but virtually very little rain Monday afternoon. A stray shower or two otherwise dry through the evening. Variably cloudy and mild tonight as lows drop into the upper 60s low 70s.
Today marks the beginning of hurricane season which is off to a busy start. Newly formed Tropical Depression Three along the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula likely will become the third named storm (Christobal) of the season in the coming days. As T.D. Three meanders over the Bay of Campeche it’ll bring heavy rainfall to southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and western Honduras.
Active weather takes over later in the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend into next week. Temperatures remain steady highs mid-upper 80s and lows around 70.
