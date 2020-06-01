Ga. Army National Guard closes Albany COVID-19 testing site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of Saturday, the Army National Guard closed its testing site in Dougherty County.
"We’re no longer receiving tests from Augusta University but we’re still partnering with DPH (the Georgia Department of Public Health) to provide testing in Dougherty County,” said Capt. Jordan Clower.
The National Guard has been testing people in the area for about five weeks. They opened the testing site back in late April behind the Albany Civic Center.
It officially closed on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Best method is to reach out to DPH and go to their testing site,” said Clower when asked about what residents should do to get tested now.
DPH’s Southwest Georgia Public Health District said last week there are still opportunities to get tested until June 6.
They will be doing testing at health departments in several counties including Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Thomas, Decatur and Grady on various days and times.
They will also test at other places like churches.
You can call (229) 352-6567 to find the one nearest you.
Phoebe recommends their urgent care clinic, the community care clinic, or contact your primary care physician for people who are experiencing symptoms but don’t need to be hospitalized.
Capt. Clower said they tested thousands of people during their time in Dougherty County.
"We were happy to provide the support to the county, to help the residents, and received great support throughout our time in the community. We can’t thank the community enough at the opportunity to serve them,” said Clower.
Clower said if the need is there, they will be back to test for COVID-19 again.
