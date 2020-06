More clouds Today keep us from reaching 90. Mild starts and more upper 80s into the middle of the week. More sunshine Tuesday, more clouds Wednesday. Higher humidity returns for the 2nd half of the week and a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. That lasts into the weekend. Watching Invest 93L in the SW Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to turn into Cristobal this week and head towards LA/TX by this weekend.