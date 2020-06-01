Downtown Moultrie business opening soon

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One business in Moultrie was set to have its grand opening in April. Because of the coronavirus, those plans have been delayed.
The doors to Canela are still shut.
But the Moultrie restaurant owner said he’s hopeful it won’t be that way for long and they’re working around the clock to open by mid-June.
“We’re still playing with the idea to open, but only for take out and curbside,” Emmanuel Torres, owner of Canela, said.
Torres said he’s eager to finish construction and serve the community.
But knows safety is a top priority right now.
“If it’s not now, then there’s not going to be a better time to do it,” said Torres.
Torres said he’s lived in Moultrie for nearly a decade.
He said downtown Moultrie has expanded and grown tremendously over the last few years. Now, he’s excited to be a restaurant owner on the square and be a part of the action.
"It’s getting lively again, and I very much enjoy being a part of that growth again,” said Torres.
Torres said the opening of their second location, means changes will be coming to their first store.
"So, it will be closed for six to eight weeks, but it will reopen in a different way,” said Torres.
He said an initial change will be restrictions on their menu.
Torres told WALB he isn’t sure when the dining space will be open to the public because of coronavirus concerns.
