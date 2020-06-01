City of Thomasville offers tips during hurricane season

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marked the first day of hurricane season, and Thomasville city leaders want to make sure its residents are prepared for any storm.
City officials said now is the best time to start gathering things you’ll need for any severe weather.
Everyone should have a “go-bag” prepared. Officials said that should include things like batteries, a flashlight, first aid kit, and enough food and water for three days.
The city offers a number of resources during a storm.
“What you’ll want to do is call the outage number, which is (229) 227-5499. We’ve go it set up so that it reads your phone number, and that ties to your location. You can also use Thomasville text alerts, which is an outage reporting system you can use via text," Sheri Nix, public outreach manager, said.
To use the text alert, text “T-VILLE” to 85700.
City leaders also recommend using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, as a resource during hurricane season.
