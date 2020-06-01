BPS looking for information after 17-year-old girl shot multiple times

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old girl was found on May 21 after she was shot multiple times, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
On that day, BPS officers responded to Carter Street about a possible shooting.
After arriving on scene, police found the 17-year-old victim and said she was shot several times.
She was taken to a Tallahassee, Fla. hospital, where she’s getting treatment for her injuries, according to BPS.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.