Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day 2020 continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The month of June is Alzheimer’s Brain and Awareness month. The Georgia Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a fundraiser to raise money to support your loved ones.
The association is asking Southwest Georgia to participate in The Longest Day event.
The event will be held on June 20th during the summer solstice, the day with the most light.
Robin Aldridge, the director of the event is asking people to do virtual events to honor someone they love.
‘The longest day is a fundraiser, it is to raise funds and awareness so that we can continue to provide education care and support for free to families,’ said Aldridge. But, it also really is a day of action and awareness for the Alzheimer’s association as well."
