Albany Transit to resume regular hours, relocating to temporary facility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Transit will resume its regular service hours, including Saturday routes, beginning June 8, according to a press release from the City of Albany.
Passengers will still be expected to adhere to all social distancing and health safety measures. Those measures require all passengers to wear masks and board from the rear of the bus.
City officials also said there will be no standing allowed on the buses.
Passengers will also continue to ride for free until further notice, the press release stated.
The Albany Transit System will also be relocated to a temporary facility beginning June 29, city officials reported.
The temporary facility will be at 110 West Mercer Avenue in the building formally known as First Tee behind the James H. Gray Civic Center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.