Albany non-profit organization awards cololege scholarships

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are a graduating high school senior, looking to earn a scholarship for college, here is how.
Educate the Nations is partnering with Grace Life Marketing to give scholarships to students.
Students must live within a 45-mile radius of Albany and enrolled in a private or public high school.
Students must also be a part of the graduating 2020 class.
Organizers are hoping this will ease the worry seniors have surrounding COVID-19.
“We realize that there is a huge need in the Southwest Georgia region right now due to COVID. Which has impacted many families and targeted and hit high school seniors who are really wanting to celebrate now and go off to college, and had a lot of redirection during this time,” said Deborah Holman.
For more information on how to donate to the fund and apply for the scholarship, you can visit their website
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.