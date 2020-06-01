Agriculture consultants respond to proposed state budget cuts

“Agriculture has always been resilient. They’ve had to be, depending on whatever is thrown their way, they’ve had to kind of back up and punt, and rethink, go to plan B, C or D. But I do think that with the research that, of course, is so important here in Tifton, with having the research facilities that we have and with the extension, how they are very supportive of our producers. All facets. I think it would be something the farmers can survive. But I think they would have a void of what would be able to help them be profitable,” said Shannon.