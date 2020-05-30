Parade celebrates Colquitt Co. High ‘Super Seniors’

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Colquitt County High School Super Seniors were honored with a parade.
The event celebrated Christopher, Ma’Kihya, Lizzie, Da’Lashia, Adrianne, Terri, Will, Justin, Austin, Merry and Alisha.
All 11 were students of Teacher Tara Torbert, who went live on Facebook during the event.
The celebration took place in the parking lot of the softball park next to the Walmart in Moultrie.
The Super Senior parade included fire trucks, police, cheerleaders and more as the seniors sat outside with custom signs that had their names.
Many wore their caps and some even wore their gowns.
