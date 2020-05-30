Parade celebrates Colquitt Co. High ‘Super Seniors’

Parade celebrates Colquitt Co. High ‘Super Seniors’
By WALB News Team | May 30, 2020 at 1:25 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 1:25 AM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Colquitt County High School Super Seniors were honored with a parade.

The event celebrated Christopher, Ma’Kihya, Lizzie, Da’Lashia, Adrianne, Terri, Will, Justin, Austin, Merry and Alisha.

Colquitt Co. High School Super Senior parade

All 11 were students of Teacher Tara Torbert, who went live on Facebook during the event.

Posted by Tara Simpson Torbert on Friday, May 29, 2020

The celebration took place in the parking lot of the softball park next to the Walmart in Moultrie.

The Super Senior parade included fire trucks, police, cheerleaders and more as the seniors sat outside with custom signs that had their names.

Many wore their caps and some even wore their gowns.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.