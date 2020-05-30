Peaceful protest against killing of George Floyd underway in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany community has gathered for a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon.
They are organized on South Slappey between Krispy Kreme and Hardees.
Organizers said the purpose of this peaceful protest is to show solidarity and that the community stands with seeking justice for the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. on May 25.
Community members of different races, ages and genders are there to show support with signs.
The Albany Police Department is assisting with passing out water for the protesters, along with support from the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Michael Fowler and city and county leaders.
