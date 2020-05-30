2 arrested on weapons charges near Albany peaceful protest

The two were arrested headed to the peaceful protest in Albany. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By Kim McCullough | May 30, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 7:41 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Albany teens were arrested on gun charges as they seemed to be walking toward Saturday’s peaceful protest, according to law enforcement.

Dougherty County deputies said they saw a man walking in the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. with a pistol, putting a round into the weapon.

Deputies stopped the man and two others with him.

Jaquez Sweeney, 17, and Deonte Bridges, 19, are being charged with possession of a firearm without a license.

Sweeney was also charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Both are in the Dougherty County Jail.

The 22-year-old third man had a permit to carry a gun and was released.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul wanted to emphasize these men were not a part of the protest, only appeared to be headed toward the peaceful protest.

