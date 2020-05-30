Albany’s National Guard COVID-19 testing site up until further notice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Army National Guard’s COVID-19 test site in Albany continues to see steady numbers at its drive-thru.
On a rainy Friday, the Army National Guard was still on duty, testing for COVID-19.
The testing site in Albany will be here until there is no longer a need for it, according to leadership.
“Our units have been told that we’re gonna continue the support here, the City of Albany, until further notice," said Lt. Nick Barnett.
You can still get tested if you haven’t done so already.
“If anyone would like to register when they get on-site, it’s (706) 721-8599. When they arrive on-site, they’ll get the word of the day. They can register in just a few minutes and we’ll have them seen in just a few minutes,” explained Barnett.
Testing only takes a few minutes.
It takes place just behind the Albany Civic Center.
Although some may have not stopped in yet, that doesn’t mean others haven’t.
“We were closed for Memorial Day and then Tuesday, it picked up, we’re really busy. We saw a pretty steady headcount come through again on Wednesday and it was a little bit slower yesterday and obviously, with the rain today, we’re seeing a little bit of a downturn right now,” said Barnett.
Lt. Barnett said just this week, they saw and tested hundreds of people daily.
But did Memorial Day have any impact on this week’s numbers?
“If there is, I wouldn’t know it here at our site,” replied Barnett.
The testing site is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lt. Barnett said test results come back in about 72 hours.
Memorial Day doesn’t seem to have impacted other testing numbers in our area. Officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said numbers are trending in the right direction right now. They said they are seeing fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and no additional deaths.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) said it hasn’t seen a spike so far in Dougherty County positive rates at the District 8-2 specimen collection sites.
According to Dr. Charles Ruis, just over three-percent have tested positive in the last week.
DPH officials said the Dougherty County 8-2 numbers are about 10 percent down and that recent rainfall might have impacted those numbers.
