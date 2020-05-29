Summer school goes fully virtual due to COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - School is over but not for those who failed a course. This year, summer school will be going fully digital due to COVID-19.
Typically, the summer school program has always been computer-based but students would have to come to school and sit at the lab. Now, it’s going to be entirely done from home but with some strict requirements.
Officials tell us it’s going to be stricter compared to the homeschooling atmosphere that students were used to during the last three months.
There will be a specific time of the day that students must be logged in because there will be a teacher at the other end.
“We just appreciate our community support, our parents support, our teachers for working above and beyond to make sure our students continue to receive the instructions in different manners than they were used to receiving,” said Jennifer Steedley, Director of Public Relations for Valdosta City Schools.
The program will last from June 3 through June 22.
Summer school registration will be Monday, June 1, and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the lobby of Valdosta High School.
It is open to any student in the South Region.
To register, students need a transcript or report card showing the failed course. They need the school code. And must pay the fees. Half-credits courses are $150 and full course credit courses are $300.
