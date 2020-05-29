South Georgia woman taken off ventilator after battling COVID-19

Good News: COVID patient released
May 29, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 1:01 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What seemed like a tragic diagnosis turned into a miracle for one south Georgia COVID-19 patient.

Wanda Taylor was put into Phoebe’s Critical Care Unit back on March 24.

She was sedated and placed on a ventilator, and her kidneys also started shutting down.

However, On April 8, Taylor started to make a tremendous change when her kidneys started to function again.

She was moved to Phoebe North, and then to Macon Rehab Center, while still on the ventilator.

After almost a month of battling COVID-19, Taylor was taken off of the ventilator on May 10.

Wanda Taylor was released from Phoebe after battling COVID-19.
Wanda Taylor was released from Phoebe after battling COVID-19. (Source: Wanda Taylor)

On Thursday, Taylor was able to return home but not before friends, family, and health care workers could throw a parade in her honor.

Welcome home, Ms. Wanda!

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.