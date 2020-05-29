Public swimming pool in Moultrie set to open June 1

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Large scale renovations are underway at a Moultrie Parks and Recreation Complex.
So far, the city has restructured the swimming pool to accommodate for competitions.
Greg Icard, the director of the Parks and Recreation Authority, said the new pool is 25 meters long, with up to 10 lanes.
He said crews will begin pouring concrete Monday.
They're also updating the diving area to add safety features.
He said with recent setbacks, like expanding the competition pool, he doesn’t believe they’ll be open in time for summer.
However, he said the Northwest Swimming Pool opens to the public Monday under CDC guidelines.
“We’ve measured and done the square footage for the deck space at the pool. So, we’re basically down to under 100 people that we can have at the pool. And that’s just something for us to make it easier to social distance,” said Icard.
Icard said the Georgia Department of Public Health is allowing them to operate normally.
But, he said they’re taking extra precautionary steps to make sure everyone feels safe.
He believes construction at the main site will be complete in November.
