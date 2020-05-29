Phoebe issues Friday’s COVID-19 numbers

"At Phoebe, we will also transition our daily COVID-19 news releases to twice weekly. Starting next week, we will report our numbers each Monday and Thursday. Of course, in addition to those regular reports, we will continue to share any other important and timely information. This change is not an indication that the people of southwest Georgia should stop treating COVID-19 as a significant threat. We believe COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction because most people are taking the virus seriously, and we urge everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines to ensure transmission of the virus does not increase in our area,” Steiner said.