Phoebe issues Friday’s COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has released their COVID-19 numbers for Friday, May 29.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 53
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 365
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 98
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“We are grateful our numbers are going in the right direction. Today, we are reporting fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients, more recovered patients, and no additional deaths, and we certainly hope those trends continue. Our battle with COVID-19 is far from over, and we are prepared to continue to provide the care our community needs as long as it is necessary. As the situation begins to stabilize, our city and county leaders are reducing the frequency of COVID-19 news conferences, in which we participate, to once a week," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO.
"At Phoebe, we will also transition our daily COVID-19 news releases to twice weekly. Starting next week, we will report our numbers each Monday and Thursday. Of course, in addition to those regular reports, we will continue to share any other important and timely information. This change is not an indication that the people of southwest Georgia should stop treating COVID-19 as a significant threat. We believe COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction because most people are taking the virus seriously, and we urge everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines to ensure transmission of the virus does not increase in our area,” Steiner said.
Officials say it’s important to continue to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southwest Georgia.
Phoebe strongly encourages everyone to strictly adhere to the following coronavirus prevention tips:
- Wear a clean mask at work and in public at all times.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer often.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Do not congregate in large groups and always maintain a distance of six feet from others when you are in public.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces often.
