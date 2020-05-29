Partners launch project to document COVID-19 pandemic

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - Five local partners in Thomas County are coming together to make sure this historic pandemic is documented for years to come.
It’s called “Thomas County COVID Chronicles."
“It’s really helpful for the community as a whole to have a documentary and an artistic record of what the community’s going through. How they’re responding to things, how they’re reacting to things,” said Thomasville History Center’s Executive Director Anne McCudden.
She told us the last pandemic they have a record of is the 1918 flu pandemic.
Now, they’re teaming up with The Jack Hadley Black History Museum, Thomasville Center for the Arts, Pebble Hill Plantation and Museum, and the Thomas County Public Library to make sure the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic is written and recorded for future generations.
“We’re looking for folks to donate anything that sort of represents how that person individually dealt with the COVID pandemic, or how they saw Thomas County deal with it,” said McCudden.
While all of these partners bring different and important aspects to the county, they want to make sure as much as possible documented during this time is represented in the project.
“Our role in this is really trying to curate the artistic and creative pieces that are created right now,” said Katie Chastain, Director of Education at the Thomasville Center for the Arts.
“Whether it’s photographs, or diaries, or things of that nature, we can be able to look back and sort of highlight and tell exactly what happened or what was going on here in this community,” said JaMarcus Underwood, a Jack Hadley Black History Museum Educator.
All collected items will be housed at the Thomasville History Center for processing and shared collectively with all partners.
“When you donate items, they will be placed in quarantine for 72 hours, and they’ll be turned over to the committee for evaluation,” said Trent Reynolds, Director of the Thomas County Library System.
With much historical context in how the family lived at the Pebble Hill Plantation, they tell me this will only add a wealth of knowledge to their museum collection.
“We feel that this is great importance to document what’s happening in our community’s history, and the benefits it’ll bring to all of us in the future," said Pebble Hill Plantation Coordinator, Kitty Spivey.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.