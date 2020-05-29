My Senior: Doug Curles

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the day comes from Pelham High School.
Since he was able to walk, Doug Curles has found his way to the diamond and fell in love with the game of Baseball.
More recently, Doug has been helping the Pelham Hornets find their way to state playoffs.
In his three years at Pelham, Doug has taken home two All-Region honors and a second team All-State honor.
This season, Doug and the Hornets felt like that had what it took to go all the way, and to see it taken away from them was a crushing blow.
“It was awful," said Doug. "It really upset me for a while. Especially since we were ranked where we were. We were at number 3 in the state whenever the season was cut short. We had very high expectations for this year.”
Doug will be putting away his cleats and focusing on his studies at the University of Georgia.
