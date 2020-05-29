Moultrie bridal shop switches business models after COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One Moultrie business is reopening its doors, as the state eases restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the traditional time of year their services are most in-demand.
Je T'aime, in downtown Moultrie, is shifting from a bridal shop to a wedding florist in part because of COVID-19.
Owner, Linzee Carlton, told us they’re implementing several safety measures for customers during this outbreak.
Carlton said each bridal party can only consist of five people.
And there can be no more than three walk-ins when there’s a bridal appointment in store.
She said they’re frequently sanitizing highly trafficked areas.
But, Carlton told us the biggest change is their shift to being a wedding and event florist.
She says this family-owned and operated business has had their sights on this change for a while, COVID-19 just made it happen.
Carlton told us it became too difficult to balance both a bridal boutique and a florist.
“We are very excited to move this way. We want everyone to be excited for us, and you know, help us to get more business and send people that need some flowers done for a wedding. We want everyone to see it as a positive change and not as a negative one,” said Carlton.
Carlton said all of the dresses and accessories are heavily discounted as they make this transition.
She hopes people will continue to support their business even after the pandemic ends.
