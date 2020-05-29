‘I’m very disappointed’: Albany mayor says we need to continue wearing masks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Mayor Bo Dorough wants to see more people follow the county and city’s joint resolution that recommends residents wear a mask or face covering when out in public.
“I’m very disappointed at the number of people who are not making this small modification to their behavior,” said Dorough.
Dorough said city and county leaders continue to monitor COVID-19’s impact in our community. He said at this point, there’s really no reason why residents shouldn’t have a mask and be wearing it.
“Call the EOC (Dougherty Co. Emergency Operations Center) and we’ll make arrangements to assure that each citizen is provided with a mask,” said the mayor.
Over 100,000 masks have been donated to the city and county since the pandemic hit, according to Mayor Dorough. He believes some people don’t understand the gravity of the situation we are in right now.
“I do know that some people might wear a mask and then it’s uncomfortable and they discontinue wearing a mask. That is unacceptable,” said Dorough.
In recent months, Dougherty County gained national attention as a COVID-19 hotspot. Mayor Dorough said we are in a much better position now, however, he also said we are not out of the dark yet.
He wants us to continue social distancing, washing our hands and wearing a mask or face covering when in public.
Dorough also asks that you don’t go out unless you need to and when you are out shopping, only send one person in the family.
He is also asking businesses to do their part in combating the virus.
“Requested that our business partners take greater responsibility and by that, we mean implementing one-way shopping, having special hours for seniors citizens, those who are deemed most vulnerable, and we’re seeing some cooperation. I would like to see more,” said Mayor Dorough.
