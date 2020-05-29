Home healthcare expand services to meet COVID-19 needs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Home healthcare services are continuing to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic and services have even been expanded to include grocery shopping and other errands.
We spoke with the Chief Operating Officer of Englewood Health Care, Inc., Sheri Hall-Barlow, who said she has had to become even more creative during this pandemic.
“So I think the one thing that sticks out in my mind is that it has really challenged us to not necessarily think outside the box, but get rid of the box," said Barlow.
Englewood Health Care, Inc. is in its 36th year of providing home health care services across Southwest Georgia.
Englewood has two personal care homes and also serves 22 counties. Barlow says that even with the pandemic, they still have more than 100 home health care visits per day for their clients, ages 11 to senior citizens.
“So we are really being creative in how we approach our clients as far as the care is concerned. We know their care is very important and that they get that on a daily basis. And so, none of our clients have missed any of their care during the COVID crisis, and we’ve had our 100 plus employees tested ongoing as well,” Barlow tells us.
There have been other changes, too.
“In the past, we had not traditionally had to do the full PPE going into individual’s homes, unless they had some type of infectious disease. So that has been the new normal now, is just our employees being ready to go into those homes, fully in their PPE gear at all times.”
This pandemic has also brought on additional stress for Barlow and her staff. Englewood has even hosted “downtime” events for the staff.
“It really put a lot of stress on myself and my husband. The last three months of just trying to figure out this new normal and how we keep our employees safe. And so, you know, waking up every morning and going to sleep every night thinking you know what else can we do to help protect our employees. We had bare minimums and we kind of felt like home care providers were overlooked during the pandemic because we were still going out there. We haven’t missed a day of work yet.”
