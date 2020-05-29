GHSA’s approved restart and its impact on the Valdosta Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia High School Association has taken its first major step toward resuming athletics in the state.
The Board of Trustees selected June 8 as the start date, with several safety guidelines in place.
Since Rush Propst was hired as the new head football coach for the Valdosta Wildcats in April, he has yet to have an in-person team meeting due to COVID-19.
In a press release from the GHSA, football-related activities will be limited to the weight room and conditioning only.
Workout groups are limited to 20 people, including players and coaches.
Propst said that’ll play to his advantage early on.
“The smaller groups will be an advantage to me because I can spend more time. I can read their body language, see their eyes. Understand that it’s one-on-one conversations or one-on-four or one-on-five conversations that I’ll have with these kids. And I just think that’s the best way to do it,” said Propst.
Since the coronavirus outbreak in March, players have missed out on nearly three months of strength conditioning.
“We don’t want to give them too much to where they get bogged down. So, we’re going to be very slow with what we give them, to where they absorb what we give them, make sure they obviously conquer the task that we give them, then we’ll move on,” said Propst.
Propst told us he’s meeting with the coaches on Monday to talk about how to approach this gradual transition.
“And the message I’m going to send to our coaches on Monday is, we’re going to work, we’re going to be efficient and we aren’t going to overwork,” said Propst.
Officials with the GHSA said these restrictions are subject to change moving forward.
However, they stress the importance of creating safe and healthy environments at this time.
