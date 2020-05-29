GBI seeking information in 2003 & 2011 unsolved rape investigations

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) needs the community’s help in identifying a suspect in two unsolved rape investigations that occurred eight years apart in Moultrie.
It is believed the two assaults were committed by the same suspect.
On June 24, 2003, the GBI said it was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a sexual assault.
Investigators said a woman was walking in the area of Woodmen Road and Sylvester Drive in Moultrie.
While walking, the victim was approached by an unknown man, driving a small, maroon-colored, two-door car.
The suspect threatened the victim, drove her to an unknown location and assaulted her, according to the GBI.
On August 27, 2011, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated another woman, she was walking along Veterans Parkway.
Investigators said the victim was approached by an unknown man driving a maroon extended-cab or four-door pick-up truck.
The victim described the suspect to law enforcement and there is a composite sketch of the suspect.
Both cases are active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.
