Ga counties awarded major storm damage grants

WASHINGTON, DC (WALB) - Dougherty and Decatur counties have been awarded grants totaling $7 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
These grants will help Georgians with their continued recovery from Hurricane Michael in 2018 and severe storms in 2017, according to a release by Ga. Senator Kelly Loeffler.
“Severe storms in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018 left a devastating trail across Southwest Georgia, destroying homes, farms, and businesses,” Loeffler said. “Too many farmers, businesses, and communities have been waiting for federal assistance and are still working to recover. I am glad FEMA has issued these grants to provide much-needed assistance that will help these communities finally recover.”
FEMA has issued $2.1 million in federal funding for Dougherty County for 2017 storm damage and $4.9 million in funding for Decatur County for 2018 Hurricane Michael damage.
