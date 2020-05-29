Forecast: Scattered PM showers & storms Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible for the rest of Friday. Most areas will stay dry. Tonight, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms will develop by afternoon ahead of a cold front. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s in most areas. Some communities may top 90 degrees. “Feels like” temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon.
Expect a drier, sunnier day on Sunday. High pressure will settle in behind the front, leaving us mainly dry on Sunday. A sea breeze shower or storm may make it into areas along and east of I-75 by late afternoon/early evening. Otherwise, most communities will stay dry.
A backdoor cold front will push through on Monday, giving us a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday under plenty of sunshine. The dry weather sticks around through next Thursday with slight rain chances returning on Friday. Highs will turn hot Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Overnight lows will remain muggy and warm for the weekend, but will drop into the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
