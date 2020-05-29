First responders warn of fast currents on Lee Co. creeks

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County first responders want you to be careful if you’re heading to the creeks this weekend.
Water levels on the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee are up due to recent rain, according to first responders.
They told us that it causes the current to be faster than normal.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, fast waters and a down tree landed a kayaker in trouble.
The kayaker’s saving grace were markers along the creek.
“We actually had a water rescue this past weekend and we put up the mile marker signs along the creeks and this boater, that was in trouble, knew what mile marker he was at so that gave us the map as to know right where he was at to go get him,” said Fire Chief David Forrester.
That kayaker was not hurt.
Chief Forrester said they have also seen snakes and tree limbs on the water.
He told us there were a lot of people on the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee for Memorial Day weekend.
Chief Forrester wants people to enjoy the creeks but always be vigilant while on them.
