Coroner asks community to be safe during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coroner Michael Fowler says even though the death tolls are going down in Dougherty County, the virus is still here.
Fowler says if you go out in public, you need to make sure you are wearing a mask.
“People are still dying, and people are still being tested and going to the hospital. It has slowed down a whole lot, but I think it slowed down because everyone was sheltering in,” said Fowler.
Fowler said people have told him they don’t want to wear a mask because the masks aren’t comfortable.
His answer back to them is simple.
“You got to protect yourself because once the virus gets into your system, you might end up on a respirator. You might end up in the hospital. You might end up in the morgue,” said Fowler.
Fowler says he believes if everyone does their part as a community to stay safe, we will be ready in case there's another wave of the virus.
“We are tired. We are ready for this to pass but only way it is going to get past is if we maintain our faith in God. We got to practice doing what we know to do," said Fowler.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.